Australia Reveal Their Indigenous Kit For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

The Australian cricket team will don indigenous-themed kit at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in October-November. Australia will be the defending champions at this year’s event having won their first ever T20 world title last year when they beat New Zealand in the final.

The shirt will have black sleeves with a gold and green gradient on its trunk topped by artwork. Australia are also hosting the men’s event for the first time.

According to cricket.com.au, the kit has been designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen. Clarke is the great great granddaughter of James Couzens who was part of the Aboriginal XI that played a landmark match at the MCG in 1866 and also toured England two years later.

“The overall design is to do with the process of connecting with yourself as an individual, as a team, in the community and whatever is surrounded by you … with the river, the land, whatever you see," Clarke said.

Hagen said the design incorporates the colours of both the First Nation flags in Australia.

“In the middle we’ve been able to incorporate the colours of the both of First Nations flags in Australia. So you’ve got the red, black and yellow, which is represents Aboriginal flag and the blue, white and green which represents the Torres Strait Islander flag," she said.

Australia have been pooled alongside Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and two qualifiers in Group A. The Aaron Finch-led side will launch their title defense on October 22 when they face New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The semifinals will be played on November 9 and November 10 while the final has been scheduled for November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia squad for T20 WC: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

