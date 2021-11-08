Australia Set to Tour Pakistan For First Time After 24 Years

Australia are set to tour Pakistan next year in March for the first time since 1998, thus bringing an end of over 24 years. The two teams will play three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore. The tour gets underway with the first Test in Karachi from March 3 and the series will be part of the ICC World Championship.

“I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan," Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja was said in a media release on Monday. “From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we’ll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight."

“Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans.

“Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore."

As per reports, a Cricket Australia delegation will visit Pakistan to holed meetings with PCB officials and other authorities to discuss matters related to logistics, team security and Covid-19 protocols.

Since the 1998 tour, Pakistan have hosted Australia for four Test series with two of them entirely in UAE and once each in England, and Sri Lanka and UAE.

