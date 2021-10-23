Australia Squad Against South Africa: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 13

>Australia Squad, South Africa Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s T20 World Cup Match: Aaron Finch’s Australia will be up against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the 13th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday, October 23. The match between Australia and South Africa will also mark the start of the second stage – the Super 12 round of the tournament and this fixture is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm (IST). Both Australia and South Africa will look for a positive start by winning this fixture. Australia are coming into the World Cup on the back of some poor performance in their recent tours. However, with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith back in their ranks, Australia have the resources to flip the script. Meanwhile, the South Africa team will rely upon the services of their bowlers to take them closer to winning their first-ever World Cup trophy.

>Australia vs South Africa predicted playing XI:

>Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins

>South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

>T20 World Cup 2021: A Desert ‘Superstorm’ in the Offing in Battle for T20 Supremacy

>Australia vs South Africa squads:

>Australia’s 15-man squad: Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc)

Reserves named by Cricket Australia for T20 World Cup: Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, Dan Christian

>South Africa’s 15-man squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder

Reserves named by Cricket South Africa: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, George Linde

