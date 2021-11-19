Australia Test Captain Tim Paine Quits Following Sexting Scandal

Tim Paine has stepped down as Australia’s Test captain following Cricket Australia’s investigation on the 36-year-old for sending a female co-worker lewd messages.

As per Daily Telegraph, In a statement just released, Paine has told Cricket Australia he will quit as captain, effective immediately.

Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein said: “Tim felt it was in the best interests of his family and Australian cricket to take this decision to step down as captain.

“The Board has accepted Tim’s resignation and will now work through a process with the National Selection Panel of identifying and appointing a new captain."

Paine sent a former Cricket Tasmania employee a “d*** pic" and a series of lewd messages on the eve of the 2017-18 Ashes series, as per Fox Cricket. The full details of the messages, which were sent by Paine on the eve and morning of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in 2017, have only recently surfaced.

Paine has called a press conference and will speak from Hobart later in the day.

Paine has played 35 Tests for Australia since making his international debut in 2009, scoring 1534 runs and claiming 157 dismissals in the game’s longest format. He became Australia’s 46th Test captain after the infamous ball-tampering saga in 2018, taking over from Steve Smith

