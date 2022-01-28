Australia U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Live Cricket Score, Super League Quarter-Final 3: Under-19 World Cup Live Updates From Antigua

>Australia U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Under 19 World Cup Super League Quarter Final 3 match between Australia and Pakistan. Two of the strongest sides of this ongoing showpiece event, Pakistan Under 19 and Australia Under 19, will face each other in the Super League Quarter-Final 3 on Friday, January 28. The high-octane contest will be hosted at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua, and is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST.

The Asian U19 side have been in tremendous form in the ongoing tournament, as they finished atop the points table in Group C with three wins their name. They head into this fixture after a comprehensive nine-wicket triumph over Papua New Guinea U19 in their previous game and would be aiming to continue their unbeaten streak with another win.

Whereas, Australia U19 team finished second in the Group D standings with two wins and have four points under their belt. Their only loss was against to Sri Lanka by four wickets, however, they come into this crucial encounter off a seven-wicket victory over Scotland on January 19. They need to play their A game in order to beat the in-form Pakistan U19 team here.

