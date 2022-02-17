Australia v Pakistan Test Series: Marnus Labuschagne Preps On Metallic and Aluminium Plates, Watch Video

Aussie cricketer Marnus Labuschagne very well understands the struggle overseas batters face when playing in the sub-continent. So, to prep himself ahead of Australia’s historic Test tour to Pakistan, Marnus has taken matters into his own hands. Instead of sweating out in the field or working on his stance and strides, he opted to recreate his own subcontinent-style pitch in his backyard in the most unique way, possibly one has ever witnessed. The 27-year-old shared a glimpse of his makeshift pitch, on Twitter, demonstrating the efforts he has put in to bring it all together.

Marnus used a black mat, he stuck metallic and aluminium plates on it, so when the ball pitched, it does things that spinners excel at. Posting the video, Marnus captioned it – “Playing around with recreating spinning conditions in the backyard." In the clip, one can see how the ball turns upon pitching on the pitch, which is exactly what Marnus had in mind.

Advertisement

Watch the video:

In another tweet, she shared a video of him batting on the same pitch.

Advertisement

It is probably the kind of thing Marnus expects to be welcomed with as Australia gears up to play Test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore. While Australia has a strong batting line-up, Pakistan have spinners such as Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Imad Waseem, and Usman Qadir and they would be looking forward to performing their best against the Aussies. The first Test match is slated to begin on March 4, as Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in Rawalpindi.

Notably, Australia has an Indian tour scheduled, later in the year in September. It is expected to be a huge test series between the two teams. India’s Test record needs no introduction, and the Australian squad is also not far behind. Winning the Test series against Pakistan will boost their confidence, ahead of their showdown against India.

Advertisement

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here