Australia vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Australia, England and New Zealand are tied on five points in Group 1 at the T20 World Cup, but a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) has forced the Aussies to remain in the third spot.

In their next Super 12 fixture, Australia are set to play against Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. A win will not be enough for the defending T20 World Cup champions to qualify for the semi-finals. The Aaron Finch-led side would desperately want at least one of New Zealand or England to lose their last Super 12 encounter.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been in poor form at the T20 World Cup. The Afghans are yet to secure their first win after playing four matches at the Super 12 stage. The Mohammad Nabi-led side are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will take place on November 4, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australia vs Afghanistan Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Nabi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

