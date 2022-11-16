Australia vs England 2022: Everything You Need to Know About The ODI Series

England cricket team produced a sensational show to lift the T20 World Cup for the second time on November 13. The Jos Buttler-led side will now have to shift their focus to 50-over cricket as the English team are scheduled to face Australia in a three-match ODI series. The ODI series will commence on November 17. With the ODI World Cup slated to be played next year, the series will certainly help both teams in preparing for the grand event.

Australia will feature in the series under their newly-appointed ODI skipper Pat Cummins. The Aussie pacer took charge of the ODI squad after Aaron Finch retired from the format back in September. And in the absence of Finch, Travis Head is expected to open the batting along with David Warner.

Glenn Maxwell will also not be able to take part in the ODI series after the all-rounder suffered a fractured leg in an accident. The 34-year-old could well even miss the rest of the summer due to injury. Sean Abbott was later added to the ODI squad as Maxwell’s replacement.

In ODIs, the two teams last played against each other in September 2020. And Australia had emerged victorious in that contest by a slender margin of three wickets.

England, on the other hand, brought back James Vince, Sam Billings and Jason Roy to the ODI squad. Both Vince and Billings had played their last ODI game in July last year.

AUS vs ENG Full Schedule

The first ODI of the series is scheduled to be played on November 17 at the Adelaide Oval. The penultimate game will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground two days later. The Melbourne Cricket Ground will be hosting the final encounter of the ODI series on November 22.

AUS vs ENG Live Telecast And Streaming Details

The ODI series between Australia and England will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India. The matches will also be streamed live on SonyLIV.

AUS vs ENG Full Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

