Australia vs England 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

Australia vs England Live Streaming of third T20I Match: England will look to secure a whitewash against Australia as the two teams face each other in the third T20I on Friday. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. And with just a week left for the T20 World Cup to kick off, a whitewash against the defending champions will certainly offer a big boost to the Jos Buttler-led side.

Opening batter David Warner is expected to be given a rest in the final match of the series against England. The southpaw had pulled off a brilliant knock of 73 in the opening T20I, however, it was not enough to avoid an eight-wicket defeat.

In the second match, England’s Dawid Malan played a fine knock of 82 to help his side in reaching a formidable total of 178. Later, pacer Sam Curran scalped three wickets to earn another eight-wicket triumph for his side.

Ahead of Friday’s third T20I match between Australia and England; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) will be played?

The third T20I match between Australia and England will take place on October 14, Friday.

Where will the third T20I match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) be played?

The third T20I match between Australia and England will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will the third T20I match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) begin?

The third T20I match between Australia and England will begin at 1:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) third T20I match?

Australia vs England third T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) third T20I match?

Australia vs England third T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) Possible Starting XI:

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid

