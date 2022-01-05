AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test, Day 1, Live Updates: Australia 30/0 at Lunch After a Rain-affected Session

>Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test, Day 1 Live: Pat Cummins-led Australia on Wednesday won the toss and chose to bat against limping England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts made a forced change to their winnings combination with Usman Khawaja replacing Travis Head who was tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

“We are going to have a bat. The SCG has always been a bat-first wicket and I don’t see a lot different here," Australia captain Pat Cummins said at the toss.

England, playing for pride and world championship points, brought back veteran paceman Stuart Broad for the injured Ollie Robinson.

“We would have probably batted as well," said England skipper Joe Root.

“It looks a reasonably good wicket, but there is some grass on it for our bowlers to work with, so an early opportunity to get some early wickets."

>Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test, Day 1 Live scorecard and updates

The Ashes are already gone for Root’s England after going down by an innings and 14 runs inside three days in the third Test at Melbourne to give Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead with two Tests to play.

It followed heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, where batting collapses, poor fielding and questionable selections cost the tourists dearly.

Since England retained the Ashes in Australia in 2011, they have been whitewashed 5-0 in 2013-14 and crushed 4-0 in 2017-18.

England are facing the possibility of a 5-0 series clean sweep, although rain forecast for Sydney throughout this week could come to their rescue.

Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family in Melbourne with Covid symptoms and his stand-in Graham Thorpe will organise the England team in his absence in Sydney.

Fast-bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin coach Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness have also tested positive for the virus.

The match began 30 minutes later than scheduled after morning rain.

>Playing XIs:

>Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

>England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

