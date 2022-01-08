Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Australia 66/2 at Lunch, Lead by 188 Runs

England were dismissed for 294 to trail Australia by 122 runs in the first innings early on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Saturday. Jonny Bairstow was caught behind off Scott Boland for 113 as the top-scorer with Boland finishing Australia’s best bowler with 4-36.

Rain is forecast later in the day as Australia look to build on their lead to press for a victory and a 4-0 series lead.

Resuming Saturday at 258-7, England could only muster another 36 runs as Nathan Lyon, then Scott Boland quickly mopped up the lower order to establish a first-innings lead of 122 runs.

Australia then lost openers David Warner (3), caught behind off Mark Wood, and Marcus Harris for 27 in the pursuit of quick runs.

At the break, Marnus Labuschagne was 28 not out and Steve Smith was on eight.

The Australians have already clinched the five-test series with wins in the first three tests but are still chasing a result in the rain-affected fourth match in Sydney.

On Friday, a timely century by Bairstow and a half-century for an injured Ben Stokes helped England claw its way back into the match after a terrible start which saw the tourists slump to 36-4 at lunch.

Over the first two rain-affected days at the SCG, Australia made 416-8 declared with Usman Khawaja scoring 137 in his first test since 2019.

(With Agency Inputs)

