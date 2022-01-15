AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 5th Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: England 34 for 2 at Lunch, Trail by 269 Runs

>AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 5th Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Australia resumed innings on 241 for 6 on the second day of the 5th Ashes Test in Hobart. The rain and bad weather forced an early stumps on Friday after Travis Head’s rapid hundred and a gritty half-century from Cameron Green put the host in a comfortable position. Alex Carrey was batting on 1-0 and was accompanied by Mithcell Starc (0*).

The Aussies suffered a top-order collapse, losing four-wicket in the morning session after England opted to bowl. But Head and Green continued to prosper against Wood and Woakes in a dominant middle session which yielded 130 runs. Head played some exquisite drives on both sides of the wicket, particularly in front of square as he hammered 12 boundaries before raising his century by cutting Woakes to backward point for two runs.

Head counterpunched England’s early success with an aggressive 101 off 113 balls in the day-night test as Australia came back strongly after losing the toss. Cameron Green contributed an authoritative 74 and Marnus Labuschagne scored a rapid 44 before rain arrived around half an hour after tea and prevented further play.

Earlier, Robinson and Broad made most of the favourable English-like overcast conditions and had Australia in early trouble.

Broad troubled openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja as he bowled three successive maiden overs before Warner edged Robinson to Crawley and fell for a 22-ball duck.

Khawaja, the twin century-maker in Sydney, also couldn’t negotiate the seam of Broad and edged to slip after scoring six runs before Robinson found the thick outside edge of Steve Smith (0) as Australia slipped to 12-3 in its first innings inside the first 10 overs.

