Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22: Mitchel Starc Cleans Up Rory Burns With a Stunning Delivery Off the First Ball - WATCH

Australia made a terrific return to the Gabba, months after losing the final Test against India earlier this year in January. The Pat Cummins-led side went off to an incredible start in the Ashes 2021-22, which begun on Wednesday in Brisbane. Mitchell Starc bowled a beauty to knock over England opener Rory Burns off the very first ball of the game.

On an overcast day, England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first on a green Gabba top. But as expected, it favoured the speedsters right from the beginning and the Aussies didn’t waste any time to make the most of it.

First ball, Starc came over the wicket and nailed the blockhole on leg stump with a delivery that clocked 142 kph. Burn was bowled around the leg stump but since, he shuffled across too far, the ball found to ram into the stumps.

The dismissal led to an animated celebration by Starc while the crowd at the Gabba went gaga. It was the very first ball of the cricketing summer and the left-arm quick gave the fans a reason to cheer.

The visitors had a wobbly start on Wednesday morning as the home bowlers ran through their top-order. After Starc took down Burns, Josh Hazlewood removed Dawid Malan for six, caught behind off by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The right-arm pacer struck again to hurt England by sending back their captain, Joe Root for a duck to leave England at 11/3.

Ben Stokes, who returned to the team after a long break, was the next to follow Root to the dressing room. He edged a delivery from home captain Cummins to Marnus Labuschagne at the third slip, getting dismissed for 5 off 21 balls.

England are yet to win at the Gabba ground in Brisbane since 1986 and went into the game missing Test cricket’s most prolific paceman Jimmy Anderson, who has been rested. They also omitted Stuart Broad and the decision took many by surprise.

