Home » Cricket Home » News » Australia vs England Live Cricket Score Ashes, 1st Test Day 3, The Gabba, Brisbane

Australia vs England Live Cricket Score Ashes, 1st Test Day 3, The Gabba, Brisbane

Australia vs England Live Score, Ashes 2021-22 1st Test, Day 3 (AP Image)
Australia vs England Live Score, Ashes 2021-22 1st Test, Day 3 (AP Image)

Australia vs England Live Score, Ashes 2021-22 1st Test, Day 3: Check here ball by ball commentary from the ongoing second Test between Australia and England at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: December 10, 2021, 05:00 IST

Australia will look to consolidate the lead on Day 3 of the Ashes 2021-22 opener at the Gabba, Brisbane. Travis Head has already stuck a magnificent century and now he has a task to convert it into a bigger score alongside the Aussie tail. While England will look to wrap the hosts innings soon to bounce back in the game.

At the close of Day 2’s play Australia were 343-7, a lead of 196 on England’s dismal first-innings total of 147.

Head was on 112 from only 95 balls, alongside Mitchell Starc, who was not-out 10.

Advertisement

England had threatened a comeback after tea when Ollie Robinson took two wickets in consecutive balls, but Head’s aggressive innings put paid to any hopes of a miracle recovery.

RELATED NEWS

Head came to the crease with Australia 189-3 after Steve Smith edged Mark Wood to keeper Jos Buttler just before tea.

He then watched David Warner (94) and Cameron Green depart to Robinson’s accurate seamers after the break, with Australia still only 89 runs ahead.

But the 27-year-old Head attacked from the outset and was particularly harsh on spinners Jack Leach and Joe Root.

He smashed two sixes and 12 boundaries in his century, his third overall and his first since the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in 2019.

Leach, 1-95 from 11 overs, failed to assert any control and with Ben Stokes also struggling for fitness, skipper Root had to rely heavily on his three-man seam attack.

Earlier, Warner rode his luck in the first two sessions.

Advertisement

The gritty opener was bowled by a no-ball by Stokes before lunch, then dropped by Rory Burns in the first over after the break, before Haseeb Hameed bungled a simple run-out when Warner was on 60.

Warner’s good fortune began in the opening session when Stokes bowled him when he was on 17, but the all-rounder had overstepped to give the Australian opening batsman a reprieve.

It later transpired that technology issues were at the centre of the no-ball drama.

Advertisement

Television replays showed that Stokes had also overstepped on the first three balls of his over, but nothing was called.

That led to suggestions that had he been called earlier by the umpires, he would have adjusted his run-up and Warner’s prized wicket — on Stokes’s fourth delivery — may have stood.

Cricket Australia later said the technology that TV umpires use to help check no-balls was not working.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: December 10, 2021, 05:00 IST