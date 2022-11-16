Australia vs England Live Streaming: How to Watch AUS vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI Coverage on TV And Online

Pat Cummins, in his first assignment as ODI skipper, is all set to take on the mighty England side in a three-match series at home. The inaugural fixture of the series will be played on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. Cummins was appointed the ODI skipper after Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the fifty-over format back in September. Travis Head will now replace Finch and open the Australia batting along with veteran David Warner.

Australia vs England 2022: Everything You Need to Know About The Series

Advertisement

However, the biggest blow for the hosts has been Glenn Maxwell’s injury. The star Australia all-rounder is expected to miss the rest of the season after breaking his leg last week. Sean Abbott will replace Maxwell in the ODI squad.

An upbeat English side, on the other hand, will head into the series after lifting the T20 World Cup for the second time. England had last faced Australia in ODIs in September 2020 and the Aussies had emerged victorious in that contest by three wickets.

Ahead of Thursday’s first ODI match between Australia and England; here is all you need to know:

When will the first ODI match between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) be played?

The first ODI match between Australia and England will take place on November 17, Thursday.

Where will the first ODI match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) be played?

The first ODI match between Australia and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the first ODI match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) begin?

Advertisement

The first ODI match between Australia and England will begin at 8:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) first ODI match?

Australia vs England first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) first ODI match?

Australia vs England first ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Advertisement

Australia vs England Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

England Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, James Vince, Phil Salt, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c and wik), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here