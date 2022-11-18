Australia vs England Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After securing a resounding victory in the first ODI, Australia will be aiming to win the penultimate game on Saturday and seal the three-match series against England. The second ODI is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Batting first, the visitors had recorded a formidable total of 287 in the first ODI. Dawid Malan notched a brilliant century in the opening encounter of the series. For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa picked up three wickets each.

The Aussies kicked off the run chase on a promising note and stitched a solid opening partnership of 147. Veteran batter David Warner emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 86 as Australia comfortably reached the target with 19 balls to spare.

The third and final fixture of the ODI series will be played on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ahead of Saturday’s second ODI match between Australia and England; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) will be played?

The second ODI match between Australia and England will take place on November 19, Saturday.

Where will the second ODI match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) be played?

The second ODI match between Australia and England will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the second ODI match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) begin?

The second ODI match between Australia and England will begin at 8:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) second ODI match?

Australia vs England second ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) second ODI match?

Australia vs England second ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Australia vs England Possible Starting XI:

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Dawson, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood

