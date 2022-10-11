Australia vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia will be in desperate need of a victory on Wednesday as they will star in the second T20 International against England. The host are lagging behind by 1-0 in the three-match series and another loss will rule them out of the competition.

England will be extremely proud of their all-round performance in the first T20 International. The visitors came up with an extraordinary batting effort as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put up a partnership of 132 runs for the first wicket. Buttler added 68 runs to the scoreboard while Hales smacked 84 runs to win the match of the match.

The second innings saw Australia giving a tough fight with the bat. The opening batter David Warner led the attack with a splendid inning of 73 runs. However, there was a collapse of the lower middle order and the team fell short of eight runs.

The host will hope for big performances from the players like Aaron Finch, Tim David and Cameron Green on Wednesday.

When will the 2nd T20I match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) start?

The game will be conducted on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 01:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) match?

Australia vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) match?

Australia vs England match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I Match, Australia probable playing XI against England: Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Kane Richardson, David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott

AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I Match, England probable playing XI against Australia: Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran

