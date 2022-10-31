Australia vs Ireland Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022: How to Watch AUS vs IRE Coverage on TV And Online

Australia will be playing a must-win encounter as they will face Ireland in the Monday match of the T20 World Cup. There is a tough fight for the two playoff spots in Group 1. Australia are fourth in the points table with a loss and win each from three league games.

Australia started the ICC event with a defeat against New Zealand by 89 runs. They were quick to cause a turnaround with a victory against Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Australia’s last match against England was washed out due to rain.

Ireland, meanwhile, are occupying a place above Australia in the standings with the same points but a better net run rate. After losing against Sri Lanka, the team caused a massive upset for England by scoring a victory by five runs. Their most recent game against Afghanistan was spoiled due to rain.

Ireland and Australia need to win their remaining two league matches to stay relevant in the playoff race.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

Australia will play against Ireland on October 31, Monday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

The match will be conducted at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) match?

The Australia vs Ireland match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the match between Australia (AUS) and Ireland (IRE)?

Australia vs Ireland match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia probable playing XI against Ireland: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Adam Zampa

Ireland probable playing XI against Australia: Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany

