Australia vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch AUS vs NZ 2022, 1st ODI Coverage on TV And Online in India

Australia will be aiming for a much-needed rebound from the shocking loss against Zimbabwe in the third ODI match. The Aussies will now face New Zealand in the first ODI on Tuesday. The ODI match between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Australia, in their last ODI assignment, did defeat Zimbabwe in the three-match series but the Aaron Finch-led side failed to secure a whitewash. Aussies had to concede a three-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe in the final ODI. Zimbabwe spinner Ryan Burl had scalped five wickets in the game as Australia were bundled out for a mere total of 141. Zimbabwe eventually had reached the target with 66 balls to spare.

Advertisement

New Zealand, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after registering a vital 2-1 victory against West Indies in the three-match ODI series.

Ahead of Tuesday’s first ODI match between Australia and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

On which date will the 1st ODI between Australia (AUS) and New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The first ODI match between Australia and New Zealand will take place on September 6, Tuesday.

Where will the Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ), 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI match between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

What time will the Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ), 1st ODI begin?

The first ODI match between Australia and New Zealand will begin at 9:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) first ODI match?

Advertisement

Australia vs New Zealand first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) first ODI match?

Australia vs New Zealand first ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NW) Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar

Advertisement

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here