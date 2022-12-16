Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming Test Match: Australia will cross swords against South Africa at the Gabba on Saturday. This marks the start of a three-match test series between both nations. The Australians would be high on confidence after winning their last test series against West Indies in a convincing manner.

Marnus Labuschagne bagged the ‘Player of the Series’ award against the Windies, decimating their bowling attack. Labuschagne, who is currently ranked number one in ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, is in the form of his life. The 28-year-old amassed a mind-boggling 502 runs through the series.

South Africa played their last test series against England way back in August this year. They lost 2-1 to a spirited English side on that occasion. They would be hoping to turn things around against the Aussies, which is a task easier said than done, considering their blistering form at the moment.

Ahead of the test match between Australia and South Africa; here is all you need to know.

What date will the 1st Test match between Australia and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test match of the series between Australia and South Africa will take place from December 17 to 21.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa match be played?

The 1st Test match between Australia and South Africa will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the Australia vs South Africa match begin?

The 1st Test match between Australia and South Africa will begin at 5:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs South Africa match?

The Australia and South Africa match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa match?

The Australia vs South Africa 1st Test match can be streamed live on Sony Liv.

AUS vs SA 1st Test Possible Starting XI:

Australian predicted starting line-up: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

South African predicted starting line-up: Dean Elgar, Saral Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee.

