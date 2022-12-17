Australia vs South Africa 2022 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score, The Gabba, Brisbane

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl under cloudy skies in the first Test against South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. The Test is the first between the two fierce rivals since the infamous “sandpapergate" series in 2018, which saw Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft suspended for ball tampering.

Australia, who won their recent series against the West Indies 2-0, have chosen seamer Scott Boland to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood, while skipper Cummins returns from a hamstring strain in place of Michael Neser.

South Africa have chosen four specialist bowlers, with bowling allrounder Marco Jansen to bat at number seven.

The two teams are currently ranked one and two on the ICC Test championship table, with Australia, who go into the three-match series as firm favourites, well on top.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIN)

