Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 23, 03:30 PM IST

>AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and South Africa: The opening match of the Super 12 round in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will see two Group 1 teams namely Australia and South Africa playing against each other. The much-hyped encounter will be played on October 23, Saturday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both the teams are expected to give their best shot on Saturday to get off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup. Australia will rely on their batting unit more to take them home. The Men in Yellow have a start-studded batting unit comprising Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell. The team is coming into the game on the back of a loss against India in the warm-up match by eight wickets.

South Africa will be desperate to start their campaign with a victory as they have a point to prove in the T20 World Cup. The team looks in fine form as they defeated Afghanistan and Pakistan in the warm-up games by 41 runs and six wickets respectively. South Africa will be hoping to capitalize on the momentum and cause an upset for the Aaron Finch-led side.

Ahead of the match between Australia and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

>AUS vs SA Telecast

The Australia vs South Africa game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>AUS vs SA Live Streaming

The match between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>T20 World Cup 2021: A Desert ‘Superstorm’ in the Offing in Battle for T20 Supremacy

>AUS vs SA Match Details

Australia will be up against South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 03:30 PM IST on October 23, Saturday.

>AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain- Quinton de Kock

>Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

>AUS vs SA Probable XIs:

>Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa

>South Africa: Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram

