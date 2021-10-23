>Australia vs South Africa Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup and T20Is: In the 13th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Australia will be up against South Africa as the Super 12 round of the mega-events gets underway on Saturday, October 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium of Abu Dhabi. Neither Australia nor South Africa have won the T20 World Cup trophy previously and losing their very first game of the tournament could have huge ramifications on both sides, especially considering the way Group 1 is stacked.

Australia came closest to winning the title in the 2010 edition of the league when they finished as runner-ups. South Africa, on the other hand, have failed in qualifying for the final of the summit clash in the previous six editions of the tournament and will hope to improve their records.

Australia are heading into the World Cups after losing their second warm-up match against India by eight wickets. South Africa, however, won both their warm-up games by defeating Afghanistan and Pakistan by 41 runs and six wickets, respectively.

Ahead of the start of the second round of the tournament; here we take a look at the head to head records of Australia and South Africa:

>Australia vs South Africa in T20Is

Australia and South Africa have faced each other on 21 occasions in the past with the Aussie team emerging victorious on 13 occasions. South Africa have won just eight games and their win percentage against Australia in T20Is is 38.09. The last time, two teams met, it was in February 2020 in Newlands with Australia hammering South Africa by 97 runs.

>Australia vs South Africa in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Australia and South Africa share a rich history and rivalry in the fifty overs World Cup. In contrast, the two teams have met just once in the T20 World Cup during the 2012 edition of the tournament. Australia won that match by eight wickets and 14 balls to spare and their veteran all-rounder was the hero of that match.

