Australia vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: Smith And Maxwell Depart to Leave AUS Struggling

T20 World Cup Live Score: Marcus Stoinis has struck the four that was needed in the over of Anrich Nortje - A slower delivery that Stoinis picked early and pulled it to deep mid-wicket region. 10 runs from the over. Australia need 8 runs off 6 deliveries with five wickets remaining.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Dwaine Pretorius concedes seven in his third over. Australia need 18 runs from their final two overs. Anrich Nortje to bowl the crucial 19th over and Pretorius should bowl the final.
100 up for Australia in 17.5 overs.
AUS vs SA Live Score: Kagiso Rabada is back. And an eventful over from the South African who concedes two fours - both to Matthew Wade. Although, there was half a chance in the over when Wade drove but without control and Aiden Markram dove forward at mid-off but the ball went through him for four. 11 runs from the over. Australia 94/5 in 17 overs, chasing 119.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: End of Tabraiz Shamsi's successful last over - a wicket and two runs off it. His figures: 4-0-22-1. Australia need Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade to step up today. They need 36 runs in 24 balls.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: OUT! South Africa on top. Tabraiz Shamsi proves why he is the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world. Glenn Maxwell goes for the glory shot - a reverse sweep - but this one was pitched on the middle and Maxwell was beaten all ends with the ball crashing onto the stumps. He scored 18 off 21. Australia 81/5 in 15.2 overs, chasing 119.
T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Stunning catch from Aiden Markram at mid-wicket. 100 marks out of 100 for the fielding effort. A short delivery from Anrich Nortje as Steve Smith pulls it to a vacant mid-wicket region. However, Markram runs and runs for his life as he sprints from long-on and dives to complete what could well be the catch of the tournament. Smith scored 35 off 34. This is a big wicket for South Africa. Score 80/4 in 14.5 overs, chasing 119.
Australia require 44 runs in 36 deliveries with seven wickets remaining.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Glenn Maxwell brings out the switch hit and gets his first four off the innings. He attempted it again later in the over of Tabraiz Shamsi but only managed to send the ball to deep sweeper for a single. Seven runs from the over of Tabraiz Shamsi. Australia 75/3 in 14 overs, chasing 119.
AUS vs SA Live Score: Steve Smith breaks the shackles with an inside-out shot over covers for a four. Eight runs from the final over of Keshav Maharaj. His figures: 4-0-23-1. Australia 68/3 in 13 overs. The important thing for Australia is that they have plenty of wickets remaining unlike South Africa who kept losing them regularly.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Dwayne Pretorius continues. Five singles in his second over. So far, the right-arm pacers has given nine runs in his two overs. With one four, Steve Smith is batting on 24 off 23 while Glenn Maxwell is on 9 off 12 and is yet to hit a boundary. Australia 60/3 in 12 overs, chasing 119.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Keshav Maharaj is back. Four singles off his over. Australia 55/3 in 11 overs. Good thing for Australia is that they still have Glenn Maxwell in the middle. He can switch gears at any point.
T20 World Cup Live Score: Dwaine Pretorius into the attack now. Four single off his first over. Australia now 51/3 in 10 overs. They need 68 runs in 60 balls. Drinks break.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: A productive over for Australia this one. Steve Smith collected a boundary in it - a guide to third man region. Eight runs from the second over of Tabraiz Shamsi. Australia 47/3 in 9 overs, chasing 119.
AUS vs SA Live Score: Glenn Maxwell, the man in form walks in. He gets off the mark with a single. End of a successfull over from Keshav Maharaj. Six runs and a wicket in it. Australia 39/3 in 8 overs, chasing 119. Steve Smith 11*, Glenn Maxwell 1*.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! Mitchell Marsh holes out on 11. Another big wicket for South Africa this one. Bowled on the legs and Marsh went for the aerial shot but didn't get enough power behind it and was caught by Rassie van der Dussen at deep midwicket. Australia 38/3 in 7.5 overs, chasing 119.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: World's top-ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi into the attack now. Five runs from his first over. Australia 33/2 in 7 overs, chasing 119
Australia need 91 runs in 84 balls. A good start for South Africa.
T20 World Cup Live Score: First over of spin. Left-armer Keshav Maharaj given the job to bowl the final over of Powerplay. Five runs in it. Australia have made 28/2 in Powerplay, chasing 119
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Steve Smith joins Mitchell Marsh after the fall of David Warner. He gets off the mark with a triple. Seven runs and a wicket in the over of Kagiso Rabada. Australia 23/2 in 5 overs, chasing 119.
AUS vs SA Live Score: OUT! Australia have lost both their openers inside the Powerplay. Kagiso Rabada is all pumped up as he has gotten rid of David Warner on 14. Full outside off and Warner went for the drive but ends up slicing it towards backward point where Heinrch Klaasen makes no mistake. Austrlia 20/2 in 4.3 overs, chasing 119.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Anrich Norje angles his first delivery to Mitchell Marsh who flicks it to get off the mark with a four. But Nortje has the better of the next five exchanges with all of them dot balls. Four runs from the over. Australia 16/1 in 4 overs, chasing 119.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Vintage Warner. The Aussie opener has displayed some early signs of being back to his best. Two crushing drives from David Warner off Kagiso Rabada being him two fours in the over. The first over backward point and the next through extra cover. Eight runs from it. Australia 12/1 in 3 overs, chasing 119.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: End of a successful first over from Anrich Nortje. Two runs and a wicket in it. Mitchell Marsh has joined David Warner in the middle. Score 4/1 in 2 overs, chasing 119.
T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Exactly the start South Africa need in their defens of a low total. Australia captain Aaron Finch has been caught at third man for a five-ball duck. Short and outside off with Finch going for a drive but instead getting an outside edge with Kagiso Rabda doing the rest. Australia 4/1 in 1.5 overs, chasing 119.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Kagiso Rabada is breathing fire. He's bowling quick and this is a clear indiciation the chase won't be a cakewalk for the Australian batters. Two runs from the over including one off a wide. Score 2/0 in 1 over, chasing 119.
So out walk the two Aussie openers Aaron Finch and David Warner. Both have been searching for runs in their previous few innings. A golden chance today for them to get that confidence back. Not many to chase. So, they can ease into the rhythm. Kagiso Rabada with the new ball. Australia need 119 to win.
AUS vs SA Live Score: South Africa post 118/9. So good finish to SA's innings with Kagiso Rabada's big hit off Mitchell Starc helping them to 12 runs from it. However, the final total is way below what it should have been on this pitch. Australia kept hitting regularly and never allowed South Africa to play freely. Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc took two wickets each while for South Africa Aiden Markram top-scored with 40 off 36. Australia need 119 off 120.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! Wicket no.2 for Mitchell Starc as Anrich Nortje gets a leading edge with captain Aaron Finch taking a sitter at covers. Nortje scored 2 off 3. South Africa 115/9 in 19.4 overs.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins finishes his spell with another tight over off which South Africa manage to add just five runs to their total. His spell 4-0-17-1. SA 106/8 with one over to go.
T20 World Cup Live Score: Three runs and a wicket in the third over of Mitchell Starc. Anrich Nortje ended the over with a couple of runs that also brough 100 runs for South Africa. Score 100/8 in 18 overs.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Now Mitchell Starc has a wicket as well and he has dislodged the well-set Aiden Markram crushing South Africa's hopes of a decent total. Full and on the legs and Markram flicks it onto the hands of Glenn Maxwell in the deep. Markram scored 40 off 36 with three fours and a six. SA 98/8 in 17.1 overs.
AUS vs SA Live Score: A big over this for South Africa. Jos Hazlewood drops the first delivery short and Aiden Markram gets on the top of this to send the ball soaring over deep mid-wicket region for a maximum. Later in the over, Kagiso Rabada crashes one through mid-off for a four. 12 runs from the over. They need more of these. South Africa 98/7 in 17 overs.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Adam Zampa into his final over. Three singles and three dot balls in the over. His spell: 4-0-21-2. SA 86/7 in 16 overs. Aiden Markram 33*. Kagiso Rabada 1*.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Just one run in the over of Pat Cummins with South Africa losing their seventh wicket, this time to a run out. Kagiso Rabada has joined Aiden Markram who is batting on 31 off 30. Score 83/7 in 15 overs.
T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Oh this is just horrible from South Africa. They are finding ways to lose wickets today. Keshav Maharaj has been run out for a duck Maharaj played it to point from where the fielder went for a direct hit at the non-striker's end as Aiden Markram called for a single. The throw was at the bowler's end but nobody was there to back it up. Maharaj then wanted to go for it and this time, Markram was watching the fielder. Maxwell collected and fired the throw to wicketkeeper Wade who dove and ensured the bails were off before Maharaj made his ground. SA 83/7 in 14.3 overs.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Second wicket in the over for Adam Zampa. This was short and just outside off and Dwaine Pretorius went for a cut. He ended up getting an outside edge with Matthew Wade doing the rest. Pretorius scored 1 off 2. SA 82/6 in 14 overs.
AUS vs SA Live Score: OUT! David Miller has been adjudged lbw off Adam Zampa. Miller goes for the review. No bat involved as confirmed by ultra-edge. Waiting for the ball-tracking now. Original decision was out. Pitched in line, hitting in line and that would have crashed onto the stumps. On-field decision upheld. Miller has to take a long walk back to his team's dug-out. He was looking for a slog-sweep but missed it with the ball crashing on his back thigh pad. He scored 16 off 18. SA 80/5 in 13.3 overs.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Josh Hazlewood is back. A busy over for South Africa this one - four singles and a double in it. Six runs added to their total. Score 77/4. Their scoring rate is 5.92 at the moment and with just about 42 deliveries remaining, they need to shift gears soon.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Maxwell's spell of four over ends with a four to Aiden Markram who finds a gap to send the ball to deep backward point boundary. Eight runs from the over. Maxwell's figures today: 4-0-24-1. An impressive outing for the part-timer. He's got the job done expected of him. SA 71/4 in 12 overs.
T20 World Cup Live Score: Adam Zampa continues. Four runs from his second over. Aiden Markram is batting on 20 off 21 while David Miller is on 8 off 10. Aaron Finch has employed five different bowlers so far with three of them among the wickets. Mitchell Starc has been expensive with 19 runs from two overs.
Australia have been the one bossing this so far. Barring the odd freebie, South Africa have found it difficult to score quick runs. They need Aiden Markram and David Miller to bat deep now for a challenging total.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Here comes Glenn Maxwell. Another tidy over from the spinner - just five runs off it. South Africa 59/4 in 10 overs. Time for drinks-break.
AUS vs SA Live Score: Mitchell Stacr returns into the attack after his expensive first over of the innings. He overptiches the third delivery and Aiden Markram plays a beautiful straight drive for a four. Eight runs from the over. SA 54/4 in 9 overs.
50 up for South Africa in 8.3 overs.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! Pat Cummins has taken his first wicket in Heinrich Klaasen.This is a major dent in South Africa's recovery now. Klaasen was looking good and together with Aiden Markram, was looking to rebuild the SA innings. However, his attempt to work the final delivery of the over from Cummins to leg-side resulted in a leading edge which flew to backward point where Steve Smith completed a decent catch. Klaasen scored 13 off 13. SA 46/4 in 8 overs.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Adam Zampa, the lone specialist spinner in Ausralia's playing XI, introduced into the attack after Powerplay. Zampa drops a wrong'un but Heinrich Klaasen has read it perfectly and slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket region for a four. 10 runs from the over take South Africa to 39/3 in 7 overs.
T20 World Cup Live Score: Now Pat Cummins introduced into the attack. He's been out of action for some time now. His fourth delivery is just short and outside off that allows Aiden Markram to settles nerves as he punches that away for a four. Six runs from the over. South Africa have made 29/3 in Powerplay.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: A wicket-maiden from Josh Hazlewood. Barring that opening over where Temba Bavuma collected two successive fours, South Africa have been at sea in the Powerplay so far. Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram are the two new batter in the middle. Score 23/3 in five overs.
AUS vs SA Live Score: OUT! Josh Hazlewood knocks down Quinton de Kock. South Africa in some early trouble. The man-in-form is back in the dug-out on 7. He was aiming to scoop this over fine leg but doesn't execute it well and the ball balloons before slowly bouncing into the stump. Strange, strange dismissal. South Africa 23/3 in 4.1 overs.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Glenn Maxwell continues. His fourth delivery is short and Quinton de Kock isn't going to let those go away as he pulls it to mid-wicket for his first four of the innings. Six runs from the over. South Africa 23/2 in 4 overs.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Excellent first over from Josh Hazlewood. Just one run and a wicket in it. You'd reckon playing IPL in these conditions is helping him. South Africa 17/2 in 3 overs.
T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Josh Hazelwood strikes with his first delivery of T20 World Cup! Excellent length from Hazlewood - drops it into the corridor of uncertainty and Rassie van der Dussen went on back-foot and was looking to push it but only managed an edge as the ball moved just enough with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade doing the rest. He scored 2 off 3. South Africa 16/2 in 2.1 overs.
AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Rassie van der Dussen has joined opener Quinton de Kock after the early dismissal of Temba Bavuma. Five singles and a wicket in the first over of Glenn Maxwell whose love affair with UAE continues from IPL 2021 (for RCB) and into the T20 World Cup. South Africa 16/1 in 2 overs.
AUS vs SA Live Score: BOOM! Glenn Maxwell has struck in his very first over and he has cleaned up SA skipper Temba Bavuma who had made a positive start with back-to-back fours in the first over of the innings.Maxwell outfoxes Bavuma as he sneaks through a straight delivery that crashes on the middle stump. He scored 12. South Africa 13/1 in 1.3 overs.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa are up and buzzing in Abu Dhabi! Captain Temba Bavuma has set the ball rolling with back-to-back fours off Mitchell Starc. Twice Bavuma bends forward and gets the ball through off-side to thread the gaps and collect boundaries. 11 runs from the first over. South Africa 11/0 in 1 over.
So out walk the two South Africa openers - Quinton de Kock and captain Temba Bevuma. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc with the new ball. Here we go.
Time for the national anthems. First up, South Africa and then Australia.
Australia vs South Africa head to head: So far, the two teams have clashed 21 times in T20s. Australia have won 13 of those encounters while South Africa have won eight.
South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at the toss: We are coming off with some real momentum. We have confidence in the team and will look to do well.
Aaron Finch at the toss: This looks like a good wicket, can't see things changing a lot during the course of the game.We have a lot of experience in the side. We haven't played as a group are we're looking forward to this tournament.
AUS vs SA, Toss: Australia captain Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to field first against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener.
Pitch Report: Sunil Gavaskar and Danny Morrison: A very good pitch, grass looks even and suggests that the new-ball bowlers will get some help. Even the spinners should enjoy this surface. It's very warm in Abu Dhabi - short square boundaries that should be great news for players like Glenn Maxwell.
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius
Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis
Right then, less than 15 minutes for the toss.
South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series against defending champions West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka and both the practice games. Having gone through a revival, the squad doesn’t boast of superstars like the previous Proteas sides and hence expectations to win the tournament are low, removing the massive burden of pressure that usually casts a shadow on the team in every ICC tournament.
Many first-choice team members skipped the recent white-ball tours, during which Australia managed just five wins and lost 13 matches. Hence most of their players have had scant preparation.
David Warner’s form is a huge concern but the team is adamant the opener will turn things around. His IPL form was woeful, he was dropped from the team for the second time this year after scores of 0 and 2 last month. His troubled run continued in the two warm-up games where he scored 0 and 1.
Australia will hope their lacklustre top order can fire from the word go when they open their T20 World Cup campaign against an under-the-radar South African side, playing without the usual burden of pressure, in a Super 12 Group 1 match here on Saturday. Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England.
So how will Aaron Finch’s side snatch the trophy?
Australia vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and South Africa at Abu Dhabi.
Australia vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Australia lost both their openers – captain Aaron Finch and David Warner – early in the chase of 119. And Keshav Maharaj then got rid of Mitchell Marsh cheaply as well with Australia not being able to find regular boundaries.
Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc took two wickets each as Australia limited South Africa to a low 118/9 in their T20 World Cup opener in Abu Dhabi today.
Australia captain Aaron Finch won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the world cup opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
An in-form South Africa will be up against a lacklustre Australia in the 13th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, October 23. Australia are heading into the tournament with the hope to win their maiden T20 World Cup. However, they have are in a horrific form of late as they have lost their previous five series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. To make the matters worse, they were also beaten in their second practice game by India.
On the other hand, South Africa have won their previous three T20I series against West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka. They were also victorious in both their practice games against Pakistan and Afghanistan.
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) start?
The match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) will be played on Saturday, October 23.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) be played?
The match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) begin?
T20 World Cup 2021: A Desert ‘Superstorm’ in the Offing in Battle for T20 Supremacy
The match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA)?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) match.
How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) match?
The match between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) probable playing XIs:
Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins
South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi
