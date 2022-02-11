Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score 1st T20I From Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the series opening first T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka being played at the SCG. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Explaining his decision Shanaka said, “Our strength is bowling so we’d like to bowl first."

Australia captain Aaron Finch is hopeful his batters will be able to post a big total. “The wicket has been used throughout the summer. Hopefully we can post a score and defend it later on," Finch said.

>Playing XIs

>Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

>Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

>What time will the 1st T20I match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 01:40 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

