Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 28, 07:30 PM IST

>AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Sri Lanka: Australia started off their T20 campaign with a bang. They defeated South Africa by 5 wickets in their opening match and this should hold them in great stead when they take on Sri Lanka on October 28, Thursday, in Dubai International Stadium.

Australia made a real meal of the chase but thanks to the finishing touch offered by Marcus Stoinis and the solidity offered by Steve Smith, they were able to track the target down against South Africa.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were absolutely superb in their last game against Bangladesh. The young Sri Lanka side were absolutely superb in their chase. If conditions are anything to go by, Sri Lanka are a better side, but Australia have the players to get the job done.

>Ahead of the match between Australia vs Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

>AUS vs SL Telecast

The Australia vs Sri Lanka game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>AUS vs SL Live Streaming

The match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>AUS vs SL Match Details

Australia will clash with Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, at 07:30 PM on October 28, Thursday.

>AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kusal Perera

Vice-Captain- Glenn Maxwell

>Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Perera

Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

>AUS vs SL Probable XIs:

>Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

>Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

