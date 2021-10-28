Australia vs Sri Lanka Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

Sri Lanka are a side in roaring form as they have won the three matches in Round 1 to top their group and then went on to down Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage opener. Now, they will be up against Australia, which could well be their toughest assignment so far in this competition.

Australia, on the other hand, come into this match after having beaten South Africa in the first Super 12 game. Their bowlers were superb upfront as they restricted the South African batting order to 118/9. However, Australia stumbled and stuttered their way to reach the target in the final over. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm.

Sri Lanka, however, will not be an easy proposition to deal with. They will test Australia’s batting order and with the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga in their ranks, they will be a handful in these conditions. Australia too have top bowlers at their disposal and in Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa, they too have a well-rounded attack.

Since the bowling looks fairly well-balanced and as such, batting could be the difference between the sides in Dubai.

Ahead of this crucial match between Australia and Sri Lanka, we take a look at the head to head records of Australia and Sri Lanka:

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20Is:

>OVERALL:

Both these two teams have faced each other on 16 occasions in T20Is and have won 8 matches each. As a matter of fact, Australia have beaten Sri Lanka in the last four T20I matches.

>In T20 World Cups

Australia and Sri Lanka have locked horns against one another in 3 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Out of these 3 games , Australia have won 2 whereas Sri Lanka have come out victorious on 1 occasion .

