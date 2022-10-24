Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia will face Sri Lanka in a mouth-watering ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match. The hosts will hope for redemption while playing at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday. Australia failed to make a mark in the curtain-raiser as they succumbed to an 89-run defeat against New Zealand. It was a batting failure for the defending champions. Chasing a total of 201 runs, the team collapsed at 111. No batter could score 30 runs. Australia will be hoping to find its rhythm with the bat at the earliest as another loss can diminish their chances of playoffs.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Sri Lanka are a promising side. The team made a solid statement by winning the Asia Cup. They continued the good performance in the Qualifying round as well. Sri Lanka topped the Group A standing to reach the Super 12. Their batters are in a good form and another brilliant performance is expected from them on Tuesday.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The game will be conducted on October 25, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The fixture will be conducted at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the Sri Lanka of Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Australia probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Australia: Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here