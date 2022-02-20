Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 5th T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

>Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming of 5th T20I Match: Sri Lanka will have the last chance to have a win in their pocket as they will play against Australia in the last T20 International of the five-match series. Australia have taken by unassailable lead by 4-0 and the two teams will only be completing the formalities on Sunday.

Nothing has worked in the favour of Sri Lanka so far. However, the team will hope to win at least one match to gain some momentum for their upcoming series against India. The visitors are going through a crisis with their batting line up. They could score 145 + runs just one in four T20Is.

In the fourth T20 International also, the visiting team ended up with just 139 runs, and Australia comfortably chased the total to secure a win by six wickets. The Men in Yellow will aim to deliver another scintillating performance on Sunday to ensure a series whitewash.

>When will the 5th T20I match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The first T20 International of the five-match series will be played at 11:40 AM IST on February 20, Sunday.

>Where will the 5th T20I match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

>What time will the 5th T20I match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 11:40 am IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

>AUS vs SL 5th T20I, Australia probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis

>AUS vs SL 5th T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Australia: Dushmantha Chameera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk)

