Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Shimron Hetmyer Departs as Windies Continue to Crumble

Live Score Updates Australia vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2021

News18.com
Updated: November 06, 2021, 17:01 IST
AUS vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup match live score and updates. Australia will take on West Indies in what will be a key match for Aaron Finch and men.

Nov 06, 2021 17:01 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates

The Kieron Pollard Show begins as the power-hitter smashes Pat Cummins for a couple of boundaries. The momentum is shifting in Windies’ favour now and they need to continue it to post a challenging total in front of Aussies. WI 124/5 in 17 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:52 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates

Dwayne Bravo breaks the shackles here and smashes a six over extra covers. Mitchell Starc is bowling some very tight line here and his figures are not justifying how good he has bowled today. He has been on the mark since the first ball of his spell. 10 runs came from the over. WI 109/5 in 16 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:49 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates

Kieron Pollard struggle in the middle continues as he is scoring run a ball. Five runs came off the Mitchell Marsh’s over. It’s time for Windies batters to break the shackles otherwise it will be too late for them on a surface which is good for batting. WI 99/5 in 15 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:44 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates

Another tight over from Adam Zampa as only two runs came off it. Only two runs came from it. He once again is chipping with an extraordinary performance for Australia in this campaign. Kieron Pollard is struggling a bit at the moment and he needs to break the shackles soon. WI 94/5 in 14 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:39 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates: Hetmyar Departs as Windies Half Down!

OUT! Josh Hazlewood strikes again and this time he gets the better of in-form Shimron Hetmyer. West Indies are in trouble now and the two big-guns Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo need to fire tonight to bring the Windies back in the game. This will be Bravo’s last game in T20Is and he will want to make it special. WI 91/5 in 12.5 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:36 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates

Kieron Pollard is finding his rhythm as he smashes Adam Zampa for a boundary to finish the over in a style. West Indies now need to score at a healthy rate to get back in the game. Pollard needs to step up on the occasion today. WI 87/4 in 12 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:30 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates

Mitchell Starc is right on the money today with his lethal yorkers. The Aussie pacer is back to his best and the team needs him to deliver his iconic toe-crushers at regular intervals. Seven runs came off the over. WI 81/4 in 11 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:20 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates: EVIN LEWIS FALLS!

OUT! Adam Zampa gets his first wicket of the day and it’s Evin Lewis who is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring 29 runs. The dot-ball pressure piled up on Lewis which forced him to play a rash shot. Steve Smith takes an excellent running catch. WI 70/4 in 9.3 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:18 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates

The surface looks good for batting and the Windies batters need to get the most out of it. Eight runs from the Mitchell Marsh’s over. Shimron Hetmyer is looking in good rhythm while Evin Lewis needs to find his soon before the pressure pile-up on him. WI 65/3 in 9 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:12 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates

A very tidy first over from Adam Zampa as only four runs came off the over. He bowled the brave length on the pads against the two power-hitting southpaws. The West Indies batters need to step up today to end their campaign on a high. WI 57/3 in 8 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:04 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates: End of Powerplay!

And it’s the end of the powerplay, West Indies managed to hit the 50-run mark but they lost too many wickets. Windies have a very long batting line-up and they need to bat with a positive approach despite losing three wickets here. WI 50/3 in 6 overs

Nov 06, 2021 16:00 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates

It looks like Shimron Hetmyer resumed from where he left the other night against Sri Lanka. He elegantly pushes the ball towards covers to collect a boundary on Pat Cummins delivery as seven runs came from it. WI 44/3 in 5 overs

Nov 06, 2021 15:52 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates: Josh Hazlewood Strikes Again!

OUT! Josh Hazlewood is on fire as he gets another one in the over. Roston Chase is walking back towards the pavilion without disturbing the scoreboard. Hazlewood’s purple patch in the tournament continues as he cleaned up Chase completely. WI 35/3 in 3.3 overs

Nov 06, 2021 15:50 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates: Pooran Falls Cheaply!

OUT! Josh Hazlewood bounced back after an expensive first over as he gets the big wicket of in-form of Nicholas Pooran who departs for only 4. The southpaw tries to push the short ball in the gap but failed miserably as Micthell Marsh grabbed any easy catch inside the circle. WI  35/2 in 3.1 overs

Nov 06, 2021 15:47 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates: Cummins Castles Universe Boss!

Top stuff from Pat Cummins as he gets the last laugh over Chris Gayle after getting hit for a maximum. Cummins bounced back brilliantly with a sharp outswinger on which Gayle tried to attack him down the ground but only managed an inside edge to stumps. WI 30/1 in 2.2 overs

Nov 06, 2021 15:44 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates: The Storms Begins!

Evin Lewis straightaway put Josh Hazlewood under pressure by smashing him back to back three boundaries and the rest of the work was done by Chris Gayle with a six. The Windies batters don’t have any pressure today and have the liberty to express themselves freely. WI 24/0 in 2 overs

Nov 06, 2021 15:35 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Updates

A very tight first over from Mitchell Starc as he was disciplined with his line and length straight away to put the Windies opener under pressure. Chris Gayle, who might be playing his last game, is not looking in any hurry tonight and is playing with a lot of patience. WI 4/0 in 1 over

Nov 06, 2021 15:30 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Updates

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are out in the middle to open the innings for West Indies. While Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings with the new ball.

Nov 06, 2021 15:24 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Updates

Players of both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems.

Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Live Score Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup Updates

Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score: WI Playing XI

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score: AUS Playing XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score: AUS WIN TOSS

Aaron Finch wins the toss for Australia and they have opted to field first against West Indies in Sharjah. They will be playing with the same XI.
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score: WI SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score: AUS SQUAD

Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score

Even Glenn Maxwell (2-0-6-1) was tidy with his part-time off-spin and the team would only hope that he starts firing with his bat also. Their inconsistent top-order also got some boost with the return of Mitchell Marsh at No 3. Marsh blasted 16 not out off five balls, including a six against Taskin Ahmed, to seal the issue after skipper Finch laid the foundation with a 40.
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score

Australia, on the other hand, are beginning to peak at the right time in their bid to win their only missing title. Their bowling attack came to the fore in their eight-wicket win over Bangladesh that came with 82 balls to spare — the highest T20I win between two Full Member teams. While the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc gave the opening blows, leg spinner Adam Zampa polished off the tail en route to a career-best 5/19.
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score

The two-time defending champions West Indies side failed to live up to their reputation as they relied heavily on their ageing stars like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard. From crashing to 55 all out in their group opener against England to faltering against Sri Lanka on Thursday that sent them out of reckoning for a semifinal spot, it just did not work out for West Indies.
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score

Australia, the 2010 runners-up, had made their last semi-final appearance in 2012 when they were eliminated by the eventual champions West Indies.
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score

It's not like if Australia lose they will miss out on the semis berth, but it could certainly get difficult.
Australia will be through if they beat West Indies and if England beat South Africa. If Australia lose their last game and South Africa win theirs, then South Africa will qualify as the second team.
If both Australia and South Africa lose and remain on six points, then the defeat margins will determine which team ends up with a higher NRR
Nov 06, 2021 01:39 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Score

Hello and a very warm welcome to our live coverage of ICC T20 World Cup match number 38, where Australia take on former champions West Indies in a must-win match in Abu Dhabi.

West Indies have already been ousted from the tournament and they will only play for pride. However, for Finch and his side, this match could well seal their spot in the semi-final.

Australia have found a lot of form with the bat and ball and when they get going, they have proved to be a difficult team to beat. Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa will hold the key once again and West Indies batting have their work cut out.

On paper, West Indies look a deflated unit and Australia come into this game as favourites, but for the defending champion, the motivation to spoil the party of Australia should act as a big motivation factor.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) will be played on Saturday, November 06.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

