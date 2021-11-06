AUS vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup match live score and updates. Australia will take on West Indies in what will be a key match for Aaron Finch and men. Read More
The Kieron Pollard Show begins as the power-hitter smashes Pat Cummins for a couple of boundaries. The momentum is shifting in Windies’ favour now and they need to continue it to post a challenging total in front of Aussies. WI 124/5 in 17 overs
Dwayne Bravo breaks the shackles here and smashes a six over extra covers. Mitchell Starc is bowling some very tight line here and his figures are not justifying how good he has bowled today. He has been on the mark since the first ball of his spell. 10 runs came from the over. WI 109/5 in 16 overs
Kieron Pollard struggle in the middle continues as he is scoring run a ball. Five runs came off the Mitchell Marsh’s over. It’s time for Windies batters to break the shackles otherwise it will be too late for them on a surface which is good for batting. WI 99/5 in 15 overs
Another tight over from Adam Zampa as only two runs came off it. Only two runs came from it. He once again is chipping with an extraordinary performance for Australia in this campaign. Kieron Pollard is struggling a bit at the moment and he needs to break the shackles soon. WI 94/5 in 14 overs
OUT! Josh Hazlewood strikes again and this time he gets the better of in-form Shimron Hetmyer. West Indies are in trouble now and the two big-guns Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo need to fire tonight to bring the Windies back in the game. This will be Bravo’s last game in T20Is and he will want to make it special. WI 91/5 in 12.5 overs
Kieron Pollard is finding his rhythm as he smashes Adam Zampa for a boundary to finish the over in a style. West Indies now need to score at a healthy rate to get back in the game. Pollard needs to step up on the occasion today. WI 87/4 in 12 overs
Mitchell Starc is right on the money today with his lethal yorkers. The Aussie pacer is back to his best and the team needs him to deliver his iconic toe-crushers at regular intervals. Seven runs came off the over. WI 81/4 in 11 overs
OUT! Adam Zampa gets his first wicket of the day and it’s Evin Lewis who is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring 29 runs. The dot-ball pressure piled up on Lewis which forced him to play a rash shot. Steve Smith takes an excellent running catch. WI 70/4 in 9.3 overs
The surface looks good for batting and the Windies batters need to get the most out of it. Eight runs from the Mitchell Marsh’s over. Shimron Hetmyer is looking in good rhythm while Evin Lewis needs to find his soon before the pressure pile-up on him. WI 65/3 in 9 overs
A very tidy first over from Adam Zampa as only four runs came off the over. He bowled the brave length on the pads against the two power-hitting southpaws. The West Indies batters need to step up today to end their campaign on a high. WI 57/3 in 8 overs
And it’s the end of the powerplay, West Indies managed to hit the 50-run mark but they lost too many wickets. Windies have a very long batting line-up and they need to bat with a positive approach despite losing three wickets here. WI 50/3 in 6 overs
It looks like Shimron Hetmyer resumed from where he left the other night against Sri Lanka. He elegantly pushes the ball towards covers to collect a boundary on Pat Cummins delivery as seven runs came from it. WI 44/3 in 5 overs
OUT! Josh Hazlewood is on fire as he gets another one in the over. Roston Chase is walking back towards the pavilion without disturbing the scoreboard. Hazlewood’s purple patch in the tournament continues as he cleaned up Chase completely. WI 35/3 in 3.3 overs
OUT! Josh Hazlewood bounced back after an expensive first over as he gets the big wicket of in-form of Nicholas Pooran who departs for only 4. The southpaw tries to push the short ball in the gap but failed miserably as Micthell Marsh grabbed any easy catch inside the circle. WI 35/2 in 3.1 overs
Top stuff from Pat Cummins as he gets the last laugh over Chris Gayle after getting hit for a maximum. Cummins bounced back brilliantly with a sharp outswinger on which Gayle tried to attack him down the ground but only managed an inside edge to stumps. WI 30/1 in 2.2 overs
Evin Lewis straightaway put Josh Hazlewood under pressure by smashing him back to back three boundaries and the rest of the work was done by Chris Gayle with a six. The Windies batters don’t have any pressure today and have the liberty to express themselves freely. WI 24/0 in 2 overs
A very tight first over from Mitchell Starc as he was disciplined with his line and length straight away to put the Windies opener under pressure. Chris Gayle, who might be playing his last game, is not looking in any hurry tonight and is playing with a lot of patience. WI 4/0 in 1 over
Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are out in the middle to open the innings for West Indies. While Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Players of both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems.
Australia have found a lot of form with the bat and ball and when they get going, they have proved to be a difficult team to beat. Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa will hold the key once again and West Indies batting have their work cut out.
On paper, West Indies look a deflated unit and Australia come into this game as favourites, but for the defending champion, the motivation to spoil the party of Australia should act as a big motivation factor.
You can also check the live cricket blog of the match ICC T20 World Cup between Australia vs West Indies from Abu Dhabi.
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) start?
The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) will be played on Saturday, November 06.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) be played?
The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) begin?
The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI)?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match.
How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match?
The match between Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
