>AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs West Indies: Match 38 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see West Indies (WI) lock horns with Australia (AUS) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. This will just be a match where both sides would want to win for different reasons entirely. Australia gave Bangladesh an absolute hammering, while West Indies went down against Sri Lanka in their last match. What it means is that this fixture will be a formality of sorts as Australia are through to the semi-finals while West Indies have been knocked out.

West Indies failed to chase down a target of 190 against Sri Lanka in their last match and they have lost three out of their four matches in this round. The defending champions never got going and perhaps the greatest era in T20 cricket courtesy the West Indies had to end with them locking horns with Australia in a rather inconsequential match.

>Ahead of the match between Australia vs West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs WI Telecast

The Australia vs West Indies game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

AUS vs WI Live Streaming

The match between Australia vs West Indies will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs WI Match Details

West Indies will be up against Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 03:30 PM IST on November 06, Friday.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain- Roston Chase

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle

All-rounders: Roston Chase, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

AUS vs WI Probable XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein

