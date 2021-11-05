Australia vs West Indies Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

It has been sorry state of affairs for West Indies in this competition, they have managed to win just one out of the four matches played and hence, have been ousted from the tournament. They take on Australia, a side that gave their chances of making it to the semi-finals a huge boost by annihilating Bangladesh in last game. They will take on one another on November 06 in Abu Dhabi.

Australia were at their commanding best against Bangladesh as they first knocked them over 73 and then chasing the target down with 82 balls to spare. Adam Zampa was the star with the ball as he ended with a 5-wicket haul and against the struggling stroke-makers of West Indies, he will pose a challenge.

Aaron Finch found form with the bat and if the duo of David Warner and Finch get going, they will be extremely difficult to contain. Hence, on paper, Australia start as clear favourites in this match against the West Indies.

West Indies, on the other hand, would look to give it their best as they have not got going in this campaign. Dwayne Bravo has already announced his retirement and we could well see the last of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Kieron Pollard walking out in a maroon shirt together.

>Ahead of this encounter between Australia and West Indies, we take a look at the head to head records of Australia and West Indies:

>Australia vs West Indies in T20Is:

In 16 matches played between Australia and West Indies, the West Indies are clearly the dominant side. They have won 10 games, while Australia have emerged victorious on 6 occasions.

>In T20 World Cups

Australia and West Indies have faced each other in 5 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Out of these 5 games , Australia have won 2 whereas West Indies have won 3 games.

