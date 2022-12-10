Australia vs West Indies 2022, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score And Commentary, Adelaide Day Night Test

Australia took four wickets to leave the West Indies reeling on Friday in the day-night second Test after Travis Head crunched 175 and Marnus Labuschagne became the second-fastest man to 3,000 Test runs behind Donald Bradman.

At stumps in Adelaide on day two, the visitors were 102-4, still 409 runs behind after Australia declared their first innings at 511-7.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul remained defiant on 47 alongside nightwatchman Anderson Phillip on one.

Australian skipper Steve Smith’s declaration gave his bowlers just over a full session to inflict maximum damage with the pink ball under lights, which is usually the most treacherous time to bat in day-night Tests.

And they grabbed the opportunity with the home side looking to sweep the two-Test series after winning in Perth by 164 runs.

“Our batters did a good job to put on such a massive total, set it up in the first two days, and today we took advantage of the evening conditions," said Michael Neser, in the team for the injured Josh Hazlewood and who bagged two wickets.

“It was a great feeling (to take wickets), I just bowled in the right areas and let the wicket do the work for me."

He removed Perth century-maker Kraigg Brathwaite for 19, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey taking a regulation catch after the West Indies skipper got a feather-edge, and Shamarh Brooks for eight in a mirror dismissal.

Nathan Lyon then held a caught-and-bowled to send Jermaine Blackwood packing for three, making the veteran spinner the most successful bowler ever at the Adelaide Oval with 57 wickets, surpassing Shane Warne’s 56.

