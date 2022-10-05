Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch AUS vs WI 2022, 1st T20I Coverage on TV And Online in India

West Indies are touring Australia for a two-match T20I series followed by two Test matches. The T20I series is of great importance for both teams, as it will help them prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia will be hoping to bounce back following a 1-2 defeat against India in the three-match T20I series. Australia delivered good performances during the tour, but luck did not favour them. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Starc are making a comeback to the side after recovering from their injuries. Meanwhile, Ashton Agar and Kane Richardson have been rested from the tour.

Advertisement

Speaking of West Indies, they also failed to make a mark in their last T20I series. The team suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand by 2-1 in the three-match series. Under the leadership of Nicholas Pooran, the team will be aiming to do well and gain some momentum for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are likely to miss the T20I series.

When will the 1st T20I match Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The game will be conducted on October 5, Wednesday.

Where will the 1st T20I match Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

What time will the 1st T20I match Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 01:40 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match?

Australia vs West Indies match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match?

Australia vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Australia probable playing XI against West Indies: Cameron Green, Tim David, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Steven Smith

Advertisement

West Indies probable playing XI against Australia: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here