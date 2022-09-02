Australia vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Third ODI Live Coverage

Australia will aim for a whitewash as they are set to face Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Saturday. The final ODI of the series is scheduled to be played at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

The Aussies secured a five-wicket win in the opening ODI to take a vital 0-1 lead in the series. Australia pacer Cameron Green had picked up five wickets in the match as Zimbabwe were bundled out for a paltry total of 200. The Aaron Finch-led side had eventually reached the target with 99 balls remaining.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Zimbabwe’s poor batting continued in the second ODI also as the hosts could only manage to score 96 runs. For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa picked up three wickets each in the game. Australia had won the match by eight wickets.

Ahead of Saturday’s third ODI match between Australia and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date third ODI match between Australia (AUS) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?

The third ODI match between Australia and Zimbabwe will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the third ODI match Australia (AUS) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The third ODI match between Australia and Zimbabwe will be played at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

What time will the third ODI match Australia (AUS) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The third ODI match between Australia and Zimbabwe will begin at 5:10 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) third ODI match?

Australia vs Zimbabwe third ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia (AUS) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) third ODI match?

Australia vs Zimbabwe third ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Australia (AUS) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible Starting XI:

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabve (captain and wicketkeeper), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here