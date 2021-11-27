Australia Will Flourish if Pat Cummins Excels as Test Captain: Dinesh Karthik

Pat Cummins was named as Australia’s 47th Test team captain on a full-time basis on Friday, replacing Tim Paine after his resignation last week. Former captain Steve Smith will serve as Cummins’ deputy. Notably, the 28-year-old will be the first specialist fast bowler to lead Australia’s men’s Test side since Ray Lindwall’s one-match stint in 1956.

After Cummins captaincy was confirmed, several former and current cricketers congratulated the world no.1 Test bowler on his new role. Among them, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes the Australian team will be richer if the newly appointed speedster excels in the leadership role.

Speaking to Cricbuzz Live, Karthik backed his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate and explained the challenges fast bowlers face while leading the team.

He called Cummins the “right choice" for the captaincy role of Australia’s Test side, adding that fast bowlers too can become successful captains but it’s more difficult for them since they also have to bowl long spells. “That’s why over the years we haven’t seen many fast bowling captains." Citing examples of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Courtney Walsh among others, Karthik said that fast bowlers could not have the same success as a wicket-keeper or batter since the dual responsibility becomes a hurdle.

Terming Cummins the “most loved guy" in Australia, Karthik asserted, “The Australian team will be richer if Pat Cummins gets success as captain."

Cummins’ appointment comes days after Paine resigned from the captaincy of the Test team due to a “sexting" scandal. The wicketkeeper-batter on Friday announced that he will be taking a break from all forms of cricket indefinitely to address his mental health. Paine’s exit led to a lot of buzz on social media and the former skipper was at the receiving end for a mistake he committed years ago.

