Australia Win Record-Extending Sixth Women's T20 World Cup Crown, Beat South Africa by 19 Runs

Meg Lanning’s Australia created history at the Newlands Cricket Ground by winning their record-extending sixth Women’s T20 World Cup, beating host nation South Africa by 19 runs in the final at Cape Town.

Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 74-run knock guided Australia to 156/6 in 20 overs, while in reply, Sune Luus’ side could only muster up 137/6 in their respective 20 overs, despite Laura Wolvaardt’s brave 61-run inning.

The Aussies remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, they topped Group A with 4 wins, and then they defeated Harmanpreet Kaur’s India by 5 runs in the semifinal.

Lanning’s side came up against the hosts South Africa and they once again flexed their muscles, reminding everyone who is the most dominant team in women’s cricket.

Mooney won the Player of the Match for her sublime knock, while Ashleigh Garner picked up the Player of the Tournament for her all-round contribution to Australia’s title romp.

Earlier in the match, Lanning had won the toss and she decided to bat first. The openers, Alyssa Healy and Beth had both been in good form and they added 36 runs for the first wicket before Healy was dismissed by Marizanne Kapp.

Mooney though continued her assault and Ashleigh joined her, chipping in with 29 runs, while Grace Harris and skipper Lanning both added 10 runs each.

The good thing for South Africa was that they were getting wickets regularly but the runs also kept flowing for the Aussies.

Shabnim Ismail picked up two wickets in the final over of Australia’s inning, thereby restricting them to 156/6.

In reply, the hosts did not get off to a good start, while Wolvaardt looked in good rhythm, she never got help from batters on the other end and wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

Tazmin Brits, Kapp and Luus couldn’t score much and while the pair of Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon racked up a good partnership, the South Africa opener was dismissed shortly after her fifty.

Tryon’s 25-run knock also came to an end courtesy of good bowling from Jess Jonassen and from that point onwards, the defending champions stamped their authority all over the contest, making South Africa choke towards the end.

