Australia women vs Bangladesh women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The defending champions started their campaign with an emphatic 97-run win against New Zealand in the opening game of their campaign. Australia will now take on Bangladesh in their second group-stage game at St George’s Oval on February 14. The Aussies are currently second in their group but have a chance to leapfrog first–placed Sri Lanka with a victory on Tuesday. Alyssa Healy scored 55 runs in 38 deliveries, setting the perfect platform for the Southern Stars to score a competitive total of 173 runs. Yet again Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the players against New Zealand with her five-wicket haul.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, got off to a losing start in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The Nigar Sultana-led side succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. The Islanders won this fixture convincingly with 10 balls to spare. The Australians would thus be firm favourites to win this game against Bangladesh as well as the trophy.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women will be played on February 14.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women will be played at St George’s Oval.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women will begin at 10:30 pm IST on February 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and Bangladesh women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia women vs Bangladesh women predicted starting lineups:

Australia women probable playing 11: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Megan Schutt

Bangladesh women probable playing 11: Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Rabeya Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter

