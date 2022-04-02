Australia Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England will look to defend their World Cup crown on Sunday when they will battle out against mighty Australians at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. After losing their opening three games on a trot, the Heather Knight-led side staged a sensational turnaround to qualify for the knockout round of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup.

They defeated South Africa by 137 runs in the semi-final to confirm their berth in Sunday’s grand finale, courtesy of a blistering hundred off Danielle Wyatt’s bat and a remarkable six-wicket haul from Sophie Ecclestone.

The Australians, meanwhile, are currently in red-hot form and have not lost a single game on their route to the WC final. They finished the group stage as table toppers before humiliating West Indies by 157 runs in the semi-final to become the first finalists.

Here is all you need to know about the 2022 WWC final between Australia Women and England Women:

When will the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup final match Australia Women vs England Women start?

The match between Australia Women and England Women will be played on Sunday, April 3, and it will kick off at 06:30 am IST.

Where will the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup final match Australia Women vs England Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup final between Australia Women vs England Women will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2022 ICC WC final between Australia Women vs England Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the WWC final between Australia Women vs England Women.

Where can I live stream the 2022 ICC WC final between Australia Women vs England Women match?

The 2022 ICC WC final between Australia Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia Women vs England Women possible starting XI:

Australia Women Predicted Starting XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England Women Predicted Starting XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

