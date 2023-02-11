Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The New Zealand women’s side will battle it out against the Australian women at Boland Park, Paarl on February 11. The Kiwis played their last T20I series against Bangladesh, claiming a resounding 3-0 victory against the minnows. They also managed to defeat West Indies in their first warm-up game by 32 runs. The team succumbed to a five-wicket defeat in their second warm-up game against England.

New Zealand would be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Australia. The Aussies have been dominant throughout the existence of this tournament. They remain hot favourites to win this edition. Along with Australia, New Zealand will face Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lanka in the group stages. The Kiwis were runners-up in 2009 and 2010, but have failed to reach the final stage ever since.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women will be played on February 11.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women will be played at Boland Park.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women will begin at 10:30 pm IST on February 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia women vs New Zealand women predicted starting lineups:

Australia women probable playing 11: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Tahila McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Alana King

New Zealand women probable playing 11: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Hayley Jensen

