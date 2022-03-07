Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on TV And Online in India

In the sixth match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, Australia Women will square off against Pakistan Women on Tuesday, March 8, at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Both Australia and Pakistan had a contrasting start to their 2022 WWC campaign. While Pakistan Women suffered a humiliating 107 run loss in their opening game by bitter rivals India, Australia defeated the defending champions England by 12 runs.

Australian batters were at the top of their game versus traditional rivals England as they piled up 310 runs for the loss of three wickets in 50 overs. In reply, England managed 298/8 in 50 overs, despite a blistering hundred by Natalie Sciver.

Sidra Ameen was the top performer with the bat for Pakistan against India. She scored 30 runs off 64 balls.

Coming into this game, while the Meg Lanning-led outfit will aim to continue their winning march, Pakistan will hope to open their account on the WWC points table.

Australia have won their last five ODI games versus Pakistan running back to August 2014 and will head into this fixture as overwhelming favourites.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Australia Women vs Pakistan Women start?

The match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women will be played on Tuesday, March 8, and it will kick off at 06:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Australia Women vs Pakistan Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Australia Women vs Pakistan Women will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match.

Where can I live stream Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match?

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women possible XIs

Australian Women Predicted probable line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pakistan Women Predicted probable XI: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

