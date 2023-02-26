Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has melted down to the near end as we have already got the teams to cross swords in the title bout. The blockbuster final will see hosts South Africa taking on reigning champions Australia on February 26 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The Proteas have advanced to the final for the first time in the history of the tournament. Hence, they will try to get the best out of it. However, it will not be an easy task against high-flying Australia, who will head to the game to clinch their record-extending sixth title. If the Aussies can make it happen, it will be their third consecutive T20 World Cup trophy as well.

Australia have been undefeated so far in the tournament. They reached the knockout stage as the Group A topper before facing India in the semi-final. Though it was a close battle against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, the Aussie bowling unit showed good composure, registering a 5-run victory. On the other hand, South Africa made a rocky start to the campaign and lost two of their four group-league games. But they came roaring back in the latter half. In the semi-final, Sune Luus and Co stunned powerhouse England. They require to replicate the same performance to overcome mighty Australia in the final.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played on February 26.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women predicted starting lineups:

Australia Women probable playing 11: Meg Lanning (C), Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women probable playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba

