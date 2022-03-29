Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia Women will aim to take a step closer to winning their seventh World Cup title on Wednesday when they will lock horns with West Indies Women in the first semi-final of the 2022 WC. The match between Australia and West Indies is scheduled to take place at Basin Reserve in Wellington and it is slated to begin at 3:30 am (IST).

The Australians are unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup having won all seven group games to finish the group stage as table toppers. They are also favourites to win this tie and will come into this fixture after recording a five wickets victory over Bangladesh on Friday in their previous game.

The West Indies side won three games during the group stage while losing as many. Their most recent fixture against South Africa was called off due to rain, forcing both teams to share the spoils.

Though the West Indies have been inconsistent so far in the tournament, they have enough firepower in their arsenal to stun the former champions.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between Australia Women and West Indies Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final match Australia Women vs West Indies Women start?

The match between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be played on Wednesday, March 30, and it will kick off at 3:30 am IST.

Where will the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final match Australia Women vs West Indies Women be played?

The first semi-final of the Women’s World Cup between Australia Women vs West Indies Women will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia Women vs West Indies Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia Women vs West Indies Women match.

Where can I live stream Australia Women vs West Indies Women match?

Australia Women vs West Indies Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women possible starting XI:

Australia Women Probable Starting XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

West Indies Women Probable Starting XI: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

