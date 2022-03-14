Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia Women will lock horns with West Indies Women on Tuesday in the 14th match of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The Meg Lanning-led outfit will come into this game after riding roughshod over hosts New Zealand on Sunday in Wellington. It was Australia’s third victory in as many games and it helped them in regaining the top spot on the WWC points table. Australian superstar Ellyse Perry was the star of this encounter as she hammered 68 runs off 86 balls and returned to pick the wicket of the White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine. Perry also took the player of the match trophy home for her all-around efforts.

Meanwhile, the West Indies side was handed their first defeat of the tournament on Saturday by a high-flying India Women. The Stafanie Taylor-led side managed 162/10 in 40.3 overs while chasing 318 runs for a win and in the process conceded the match by 155 runs.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between Australia Women and West Indies Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Australia Women vs West Indies Women start?

The match between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be played on Tuesday, March 15, and it will kick off at 03:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Australia Women vs West Indies Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia Women vs West Indies Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Australia Women vs West Indies Women match.

Where can I live stream the Australia Women vs West Indies Women match?

Australia Women vs West Indies Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women possible starting XI:

Australia Women Predicted Starting line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

West Indies Women Predicted Starting line-up: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

