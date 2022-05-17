Australia Women's Head Coach Front-Runner for England ODI Role: Report

Australia women’s head coach Matthew Mott has emerged as the front-runner for the England ODI coach’s role which means Paul Collingwood has dropped out of race. A number of media reports had earlier claimed that England veteran would take up the white-ball role after Brendon McCullum was entrusted with Test job.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Following Rob Key’s appointment, ECB decided to deploy the split-coach model with New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum given the position of Test Head Coach. Meanwhile Collingwood was being reported as the front-runner for ODI side; nonetheless, it now seems that Mott has been finalized with the announcement coming by the end of this week.

Mott took up Australia role in 2015 and his numbers are outstanding since. After losing their 2017 Women’s World Cup semi-final against India, Australia have lost just two matches in 42 ODIs with the winning streak stretching through an unbeaten run to lifting to this year’s World Cup.

Advertisement

He had also coached at New South Wales and Glamorgan along with a few short stints with Australia A. In 2009, Mott was also an assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. Meanwhile he was a top order batter for Queensland and Victoria.

“As a coach, you have to look at the next pathway … there will always be that ‘what’s next?," Mott told AAP. “But I’m thoroughly enjoying what I’m doing at the moment. I don’t feel the need to rush off anywhere else. A lot of people think it’s a step up to go into the men’s program. I think it’s just a step across.

“I’ve been involved with Australia A men’s program a couple of times. I’ve enjoyed my work in there."

The latest triumph over England is the fourth successful Ashes campaign he has presided over, while Mott also led Australia to two T20 World Cup victories and a record 26-match winning streak in ODIs, that stretched from 2018 to 2021.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here