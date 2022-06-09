Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed Sanju Samson to get a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad which will be held in Australia later this year. After a poor show in last year’s T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue are raring to get their hands on the coveted trophy this year. India have not won an ICC tournament since 2013 and they will look to improve their track record this time under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

The World Cup is a few months away and India are yet to finalize their middle-order with a spot left for the number 5 batter as Shastri feels that Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer will be in contention to get a spot there. The former head coach feels that Samson has more shots than any other Indian batter for the Australian conditions which makes him a firm favourite to take the flight to Australia.

“(Short ball discussion) it will come into play in these 20 games. Between Tripathi, Samson, and Iyer, there will be opportunities now. But when you look at Australia, bounce, pace, cut, pull, Samson will always threaten there. For that conditions, he has more shots than any other Indian, to be honest," Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

While Samson and Tripathi have not been picked for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa which gives Iyer an added advantage in the race.

Talking about the other big stars in the Indian line-up, Shastri said that players like Rohit, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will not play all the matches which are tune-up to the World Cup.

“Because of the proximity to the World Cup, I don’t think they (Rohit, Kohli, Pant, Bumrah) will play all of these 30 games. They will be shared with others. Unless something drastic happens due to injury, I can’t see them missing out," he added.

India have a jam-packed schedule till the T20 WC and it will be important for the selectors to manage the workload of the all-format players.

Former New Zealand opener Daniel Vettori feels that the big guns of India including Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah will be a certainty in the World Cup squad as they have proved themselves at the big stage on several occasions.

“Such players have a problem track record that you can sustain a tough run. I think they have proven themselves in big situations where they have performed for India so many times that you want them in your World Cup team. When you right their names on the team sheet, it just feels right and inevitably they will perform," Vettori said.

