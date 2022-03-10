Australian Spin Legend Shane Warne's Body Arrives in Melbourne - WATCH

Australia spin legend Shane Warne’s body arrived in Melbourne from Thailand on Thursday via private jet; almost a week after his shocking demise in a hotel due to a suspected heart attack.

According to news.com.au, Warne’s body was flown to Australia in a coffin wrapped in the nation’s flag. The aircraft carrying it landed at around 8:30 pm local time. The former cricketing great’s funeral is scheduled to take place on March 30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“A private jet carrying the Australian cricket legend’s body touched down at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne at around 8.30pm on Thursday night. The charter flight was moved into a private hangar," the report stated.

“Fans and friends, including Warne’s personal assistant Helen Nolan, were at the airport to greet the private plane," it further added.

Warne, who is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling by taking 708 wickets in 145 Tests in an illustrious career spanning 15 years, died at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand on March 4. The news of his death sent shock waves across the cricket fraternity.

Following his demise, Warne’s body had been taken to the mainland city of Surat Thani and then to the capital city of Bangkok.

An autopsy confirmed he died of natural causes following a suspected heart attack and there was no foul play involved.

His family will hold a private funeral before the public service, which is expected to have an attendance of over one lakh people.

(With PTI Inputs)

