Australia’s Heroes in T20 World Cup 2021: Rising to the Occasion One at a Time

Aaron Finch on Sunday became the first Australian skipper to win a T20 World Cup. His team registered a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Kane Williamson’s New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium to become the new champions of the shortest format.

Finch’s glory was an outcome of the hard work of his teammates in the tournament. Not just for him but the victory allowed head coach Justin Langer to have a sigh of relief. Like the skipper, he too is the first Australia coach to have a T20 world title in his pocket. Overall, this is the biggest achievement for Australia since the infamous 2017 sandpaper gate that had tarnished their image on the world map.

Australia’s road to success in the tournament wasn’t the case where a single man controlled the ship. Instead, multiple individuals turned up with a special performance right from the beginning, helping the team inch closer to the final destination. It’s safer to say that the side had multiple heroes who rose to different occasions to fulfill a common dream of lifting the trophy.

As the Aussies celebrate the historic moment, let’s have a look at the superstars who stood up bravely whenever the team needed them.

> >Mitchell Marsh

Receiving the Man of the Match award in a World Cup final is a surreal feeling. The Aussie all-rounder could hardly express himself after the big win on Sunday night. He played an unbeaten 77 off just 50 deliveries, taking the game home. He might have had struggled in the beginning of the tournament but he played his part effectively when it was needed the most.

>David Warner

He was one of the players whose form was vividly discussed before the tournament commenced. He had a bitter experience in the IPL 2021 and several experts didn’t include in the list of match-winners. But soon, the tables turned and Warner was back among runs. With three fifties and 289 runs, the left-hand batter ended the tournament as the second-highest run-getter and went on to bag the Man of the Tournament award.

>Adam Zampa

Leg spinners did well on UAE tracks and Zampa was one of them who bamboozled some of the best batters. The 29-year-old had a great outing, scalping 13 wickets in 7 matches. He picked the most wickets for Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 and ended the tourney as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament after Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (16 wickets). Zampa bagged a five-for against Bangladesh, giving away just 19 runs in his spell.

>Josh Hazlewood

Hazelwood was one of the pacers who unearthed ways of scalping wickets on the spin-favouring UAE tracks. He is the second Australian among the top five highest wicket-takers of the tournament with 11 scalps in 7 matches. After registering the figures of 2 for 8 against Bangladesh, he returned with 4 for 39 against West Indies. In the all-important final against New Zealand, Hazlewood dismissed the likes of Daryl Mitchell (11), Kane Williamson (85) and Glenn Phillips (18).

>Matthew Wade

The wicketkeeper-batsman has turned himself into a handy batter who fits at any position. That quality benefitted the Aussies in the nail-biting semi-final against Pakistan. There was a moment when Babar Azam & Co had the upper hand but Wade shattered their hopes after getting a life in the penultimate over. He was dropped by Hasan Ali for 21 and then he smoked a hat-trick of sixes, taking his team into the finals. Interestingly, he got to bat only thrice in the entire tournament and his last innings made the difference.

