Australia's Phoebe Litchfield Interacts With Children At Mumbai Cricket Clinic | WATCH

Australian cricketer Phoebe Litchfield, who is currently in India for T20I series, is winning the internet and how. In a video shared by the Twitter handle of the official Australian Women’s cricket team, we can see left-handed batter interacting with children at a cricket clinic in Mumbai.

The clip shows Litchfield giving advice to the youngsters out on the field. It starts off with Phoebe stating ‘Today we had a clinic with some girls from around the Mumbai area and it was really cool.’ In a sweet moment, one of the girls teaches her to say good job in Hindi. The group also enjoyed a game of dodgeball towards the end and took a picture together to culminate a fun session.

“Shabash! Phoebe Litchfield got right into the spirit of things at the kids’ cricket clinic in Mumbai yesterday," the caption read.

The Australian team are currently touring India for a five-match T20I series. The Aussies bagged the first T20I of the series. The hosts were put out to bat first and posted a competitive total of 172, which was chased down by Australia with relative ease. Beth Mooney scored 89 runs from 57 balls to put her team in the driver’s seat. The Australian women won that match by nine wickets and 11 balls to spare.

The Indian team weren’t one to lay down easily and prevailed in the second T20I of the series. The Australians batted first and put up a total of 187. The scores were all level at the end of the Indian innings as the match headed into a super over.

The Indian women smashed 20 runs in the super over as the visitors were only able to manage 16 from their six balls. Smriti Mandhana picked up the Player of the match award for her exploits with the bat guiding this Indian side to an impressive victory.

With things perfectly balanced, it has set up the platform for an entertaining series. Both these sides faced off in a three-match T20I series in October last year with the Australian emerging victorious in their own backyard.

The Indians now have a chance to turn the tables and script an impressive victory. That being said, there is still a long time to go in the series. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be hoping to continue this momentum in their next T20I against Australia, which is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium on December 14.

