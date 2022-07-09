AUT vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction: Austria vs Czech Republic, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs Central Europe Cup 2022, July 9, Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, 1:00 pm IST

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s AUT vs CZR Central Europe Cup 2022 match 3 between Austria vs Czech Republic: The third match of the Central Europe Cup 2022 will be played between Austria and the Czech Republic on Saturday, July 9 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Both teams have impressed their respective opening fixtures and secured crucial victories. Austria currently leads the points standings as they possess a better net run rate.

Austria chased down Luxembourg’s score in the 17th over to win by five wickets. Their experienced players, Razmal Shigiwal and Jaweed Zadran played crucial roles in securing the victory. Captain Shigiwal was impressive in leading his side as some of his bowling changes proved significant in turning the tie towards Austria’s favour.

The Czech Republic also had a great match as they restricted their opposition to 113 runs and chased it down within 17 overs to register a 5-wicket victory. Sudesh Wickramsekara and Dylan Steyn were the standout performers for Czech.

Ahead of the match between Austria vs the Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

AUT vs CZR Telecast

The match between Austria and the Czech Republic will not be telecast in India.

AUT vs CZR Live Streaming

The match between Austria and the Czech Republic will be available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUT vs CZR Match Details

The AUT vs CZR match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague on Saturday, July 9, at 1:00 pm IST.

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara

Vice-Captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Suggested Playing XI for AUT vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mehar Cheema, Ushan Thenannahelage

Batsmen: Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Dylan Steyn

All-rounders: Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi

Bowlers: Shahil Momin, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Navin Wijesekara, Ritik Tomar

Austria vs Czech Republic Possible Starting XI:

Austria Predicted Starting Line-up: Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Habib Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Zadran, Mark Simpson Parker, Mehar Cheema (wk), Navin Wijesekara, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin

Czech Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Arun Ashokan (c), Dylan Steyn, Naveed Ahmed, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Ushan Thenannahelage (wk), Sameera Waththage, Sazib Bhuiyan, Smit Jagdishkumar Patel, Sonny Clephane, Sudesh Wickramasekara

